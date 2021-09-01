2 Warren County schools move to remote instruction due to COVID-related staff shortages

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An elementary and a high school in Warren County are switching over to remote learning for at least a week due to staffing shortages, a news release said Wednesday.

Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School are both experiencing shortages due to COVID-19 exposures among students and staff, according to Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton.

“That leaves us with not enough employees to adequately and safely supervise all of our students, which is why we’re forced to move to online-only classes,” Sutton said in the release.

Vaughan Elementary is expected to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 8. Warren County High will do so the following day, the release said.

The school district will offer curbside meal distribution for students from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their assigned schools.

“I urge everyone in Warren County who is eligible to get vaccinated to help protect our students, since they’re too young to get the shot,” Sutton said in the release. “We also need everyone in our community to follow basic safety measures, whether you’re in a school or out in the community. Please wear a mask, keep your distance from other people, and wash your hands often. Slowing and preventing the spread of this dangerous virus is our best chance to keep students in school in person.”