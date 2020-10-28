3 Wake County high schools confirm COVID-19 case associated with athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three different Wake County high schools each confirmed a COVID-19 case within their athletic programs Tuesday, according to announcements from each school.

Panther Creek, Heritage, and Fuquay-Varina high schools each have a case of COVID-19. In each case, the person who tested positive is a member of an athletic team, but none of the three schools specified which team.

Panther Creek High School said the individual in its case was last on campus on Oct. 21. The person to test positive from Fuquay-Varina High School was last on campus on Oct. 20. At Heritage High School, the individual was last there on Oct. 22.

All three schools said they are working closely with the county health department to identify close contacts and notify them.

“There is nothing for you to do unless you are contacted by your local health department. If you are contacted by your local health department, please respond immediately and follow their instructions,” all three schools said.