33 students attend 1st week of Cumberland County virtual learning centers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after they opened, Cumberland County officials say about 30 students have attended the virtual learning centers at libraries.

The program is available to children of Cumberland County employees.

Applications were received for about 160 students.

The children get their temperatures checked before entering one of six different libraries where the program is offered.

“The most difficult part I will have to say is at the very beginning when we were working out all of the logistics,” said Cotina Jones, Cumberland County Public Libraries Interim Director. “We were trying to figure out ok how many children can fit into a location safely.”

While the buildings remain closed to the public, they’re open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for children of county employees to take online classes and other programming.

So far, Jones said 33 students have attended.

The program is offered at no cost to the county employees, and is paid for by federal COVID-19 relief money.

County officials says employees were missing work to stay home with their children while schools remain closed.

Some parents say this program is unfair since it’s only offered for certain students. But the county says they had to open the centers in order to keep essential services operating without disruption.

The school district drops off lunches and snacks, and the children are watched by a mix of county, school and library staff.

“The children appear to be very happy and the staff are leaning into it and growing and they’re doing well with it as well,” Jones said. “It is shaping up to be a very positive experience for them, they are happy to be helping out and helping to fill a need.”

Cumberland County is also allocating $250,000 in COVID relief money for non-profits and community groups to open additional virtual learning centers for other students.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

