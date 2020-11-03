5 Wake County schools report new COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five schools in Wake County reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The cases involve at least six people at three elementary schools and two middle schools, according to reports from the schools.

There were two cases at Carnage Middle School and one case at Wakefield Middle School.

The schools did not say if the people involved were students, teachers or school workers.

Meanwhile, there was one case each at Lincoln Elementary School, Knightdale Elementary School, and Bugg Elementary School.

The case at Bugg Elementary happened on Oct. 29.

Two people from the same home who are associated with Carnage Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19. They were both on the campus on Oct. 30.

At Lincoln Elementary School, a person who tested positive was on the campus on Oct. 30, the school said.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 was on the Wakefield Middle School’s campus on Oct. 29.

Knightdale Middle School reported Monday that a person was on campus on Oct. 30 who tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway at the schools, officials said.