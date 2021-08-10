6 Wake County schools on state list with active COVID-19 clusters

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six K-12 schools in Wake County have active clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Two schools in Durham County and a high school in Johnston County were among the 17 schools on the weekly cluster list released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In Wake County, four were elementary schools and two were middle schools. Salem Elementary School in Apex has the most cases with 10, all children, while Turner Creek Elementary had seven cases, also all students.

Easley Elementary School in Durham County had nine cases — eight children, one staff.

Smithfield-Selma High School in Johnston County had seven cases among students along with one staff member.