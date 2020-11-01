75+ Duke students sanctioned by the university for COVID-19 rule violations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Another campus organization has been suspended and 75 new students are facing consequences for violating COVID-19 guidelines at Duke University.

School leaders made the announcement in a student conduct update Friday, that brings the total number of organizations suspended to five and number of students sanctioned to 179 just since Aug. 7.

Those sanctions will be included on student conduct records.

Six students are facing interim suspensions for “flagrant violation of COVID policy including hosting gatherings and failing to follow quarantine and isolation protocols,” the university said.

School leaders say as a result of the violations some students have lost their right to remain on campus and must now work remotely. Other students could face suspension or even expulsion from the university.

It’s unclear which specific organizations have been suspended. The school will provide another update on student conduct on Dec. 4.