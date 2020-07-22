A look inside fall semester at NC State amid COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University took steps to protect students as the start of the fall semester looms.

Using guidance from the state and the CDC, the University made changes to space layouts across campus.

Whether students are lounging, learning, or eating – things will be different his fall.

In accordance CDC recommendation, facial coverings are required for everyone on campus at all times. They must be worn indoors and outdoors.

Classrooms

Classrooms may differ depending on the setting. In a lecture hall style class, only every other seat will be occupied. Every other row will be closed off to keep students six feet apart.

In a classroom with rows of tables, seats are staggered and spaced out to allow for six feet of distance in all directions.

Stickers indicating where students can and can’t sit will be installed in classroom.

For environments where students face each other, there will be 12 feet of distance rather than six.

Plexiglass was placed in front of students for an additional barrier. Mobile plexiglass barriers can also be found. Those will be used by students should they need to present something to the class.

Student Union

At Tally Student Union, there will be fewer opportunities for lounging.

Some furniture was removed and others distanced to keep large numbers of people from congregating.

Anyone looking to eat at Student Union restaurants are encouraged to pre-order their food.

Students can order food from the Grubhub app then pick up their food or have their food delivered.

While students could usually go to the information desk and receive resources or help in paper form, they are now encouraged to scan a QR code with their smartphone to receive those resources digitally.

Directional signs, increased hand sanitizer and protective plexiglass are now installed throughout the student union.

Fitness center

State law does not allow the university to open up its fitness centers but NCSU is already making changes for a time when restrictions are lifted.

Cardio machines are surrounded by a three-wall partition. Those partitions were built using PVC pipes and shower curtains.

Students will be asked to sign up for 75 minute exercise shifts. In between those shifts, staff will disinfect surfaces throughout their facilities.

To distance students, equipment is spread out throughout the main gym. Some exercise equipment was relocated locations like an indoor basketball court that will not be in use this fall. This allows more students to access fitness areas while not overcrowding one location.

Watch the video below to see what you can expect from campus gyms.

Dining halls

Students are encouraged to look at food menus online before heading to the dining halls. Once there, they must pick food selection line to limit intermingling. Those lines are roped off and have social distance markers.

There will be less indoor dining tables available as some are closed off to keep diners safely distanced.