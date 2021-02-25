‘A step toward getting back to normal’: Hundreds of school employees get vaccinated at first clinic hosted by WCPSS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Wake County Public School System hosted its first vaccine clinic on Thursday.

More than 300 employees were vaccinated where it took place at Southeast Raleigh High School.

The district is holding several clinics through the weekend for its staff. They expect to vaccinate a total of 2,800 people by the end of Saturday.

They’re partnering with WakeMed and the Wake County Health Department to make it happen.

“It was a step toward getting back to normal. I’m ready for the children to be back in school so this is what I could do to make it go a little quicker,” said Wynne Adcock, third grade teacher at Salem Elementary School. “I’m glad lots of people are coming out and taking advantage of it through Wake County School System, that was super helpful in getting that going.”

WCPSS said they plan to check back with employees next week to see how many are interested in them hosting more clinics.