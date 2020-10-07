As return classrooms nears, some express concerns at Wake County school board meeting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Students will start returning to Wake County Schools for the first time later this month. Some parents and teachers are still asking the board to change that plan.

At their first in-person meeting in months, the Wake County School Board heard public comments about the plan to bring students back to the classroom.

“Parents who want to return to in-person learning deserve better,” said one parent who thinks the plan doesn’t provide enough in-person education.

The district will begin with a rotation for pre-K through third-grade students and regional special education students the week of Oct. 26, before bringing them back daily in mid-November. Fourth-eighth graders will begin rotations of one week in school and two weeks remote beginning in mid-November.

High school students will remain fully remote through the end of the semester.

One parent told the board in-person classes are important for high schoolers, as well as younger students.

“High school students are at higher risk of suicide, drug overdose, alcohol abuse, depression, and anxiety,” she said.

Others argue the plan to bring students back creates a safety risk.

“Teachers want their students back more than anyone, but their classrooms are tiny,” one person told the board. He noted a Stanly County elementary school teacher recently died of COVID-19, asking board members, “How will each of you respond to the death of a student or staff member?”

Board members listened but did not make any significant changes to the plan in place. They did announce they are planning for extracurricular activities and arts education, including band, chorus, and clubs to return. They must follow health guidelines.

