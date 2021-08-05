At a glance: Which central NC school districts require masks?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The majority of school districts in central North Carolina have voted on whether masks for students and staff will be required or optional. A handful of other school boards in the area will meet in the next week or so to decide.

Most school boards opted to make face coverings mandatory for both students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. This comes as the delta variant causes a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Below is a list CBS 17 has compiled of central North Carolina school systems that have made decisions on masks. To submit an addition or correction, email newstips@cbs17.com.