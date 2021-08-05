At a glance: Which central NC school districts require masks?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The majority of school districts in central North Carolina have voted on whether masks for students and staff will be required or optional. A handful of other school boards in the area will meet in the next week or so to decide.
Most school boards opted to make face coverings mandatory for both students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. This comes as the delta variant causes a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
Below is a list CBS 17 has compiled of central North Carolina school systems that have made decisions on masks. To submit an addition or correction, email newstips@cbs17.com.
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools require masks for students and staff.
- Chatham County public schools require masks for all students.
- Clinton City Schools made masks optional.
- Cumberland County public schools require masks for students and staff until further notice.
- Edgecombe County Public Schools requires masks for all students and staff.
- Granville County public schools require masks for
- Durham Public Schools requires masks for all students and staff.
- Harnett County public schools made masks optional for students.
- Hoke County public schools require masks for students and staff.
- Johnston County public schools made masks optional for students.
- Lee County public schools require masks for all students and staff.
- Nash County public schools require masks for all students and staff.
- Orange County Schools requires masks for all students and staff.
- Vance County public schools will require masks for all students and staff.
- Wake County public schools require masks for all students and staff.
- Wayne County public schools made masks optional.
- Wilson County public schools require masks for all students and staff.