At least 8 Cary elementary school students test positive for COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – At least eight students at Turner Creek Elementary School in Cary tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to data released by the Wake County school system.

Two students tested positive on July 15 with three more on the following day. Three more students contracted the virus between July 19 and July 23.

Results are pending for three more students at the year-round school.

On July 21, Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended K-8 students wear masks in the classroom.

Additionally, Johnston County school leaders on Thursday voted to make masks optional for students K-12.