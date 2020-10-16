Bladen County school to close temporarily due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN, N.C. (WNCN)– A school in Bladen County will stop in-person learning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Bladen County School officials said.

Dublin Primary School will be closed for a minimum of two weeks starting October 19 due to COVID-19 and close contact cases within the school, officials announced Friday.

School officials said children and staff should stay home during those two weeks.

Students and teachers will transition to remote-only teaching and learning until further notice, officials said in a news release.

“We understand this comes at a time when a sense of normalcy was returning to our schools. Please know that we consider the health, safety, and well-being of all families as we make these types of decisions. However, we must do our part to protect school children and staff and to help reduce the continued spread of the virus,” officials said in a news release.