“Can I remember how to talk to 30 people at once?” WCPSS teachers, students gear up for new school year

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Thousands of Wake County students are preparing to return to the classroom on Monday, even as the district deals with several COVID-19 clusters.

It’s a new year in many ways at Fuquay-Varina High School as students are returning to newly-renovated or rebuilt buildings.

English teacher Sigridur Mitchell said she’s planning on a full classroom for the first time since March 2020 and joked about what the experience will be like.

“I’m wondering, ‘can I even remember how to talk to 30 people at once?’,” Mitchell said.

Despite returning to in-person learning, the high school is still keeping the virus in mind, with its top priority being keeping kids safe. Masks are required and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer available.

Even though there are still some concerns, Mitchell said getting students back in the classroom is the first step toward a little bit of normalcy.

“They can go back to communicating and being kids, like sitting with your friends and having conversations off task behind the teacher’s back,” she said.

Additionally, a way teachers said they’re trying to normalize the experience even more is allowing students to sit together in groups again – so long as they’re wearing a mask.