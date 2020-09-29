Central NC school districts moving forward on different paths amid pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday, two school districts in the Triangle are planning to vote on returning to in-person learning.

Both the Wake County School Board and the Orange County School Board are meeting to discuss how the districts will move forward.

Different counties across the state are proceeding with different plans.

Durham Public Schools is sticking with remote learning through the end of the semester.

They plan to revisit reopening plans in November.

Johnston County Public Schools, however, started bringing pre-k students back this week.

All pre-k and elementary students will be back to full in-person learning by the end of October.

Sixth and 12th graders will return in late October on a hybrid plan.

Wake County is looking at bringing kids back in on a three-week-rotating hybrid plan.

They would start with pre-k and elementary students at the end of October.

Then bring in middle and high school students in November.

By the end of November, Wake County pre-k and elementary students would be back to daily in-person learning.

Orange County is looking at three different options.

They would bring some students back starting in November with the final round of students coming back as late as February.

All of the districts also have completely virtual options for families who do not feel comfortable returning.