Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to hold technology device distribution events at all schools

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Each school in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district will be hosting a drive-up event to collect old devices and distribute new ones for the upcoming school year.

The distributions for elementary school students began on Monday. Middle and high school students will be able to pick up their technology devices between Friday and Aug. 19.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

All drop-off/pick-up events “will adhere to district health and safety protocols,” according to a release from the school district.

The devices being distributed range from Apple iPads for kindergarten and first-grade students, to Lenovo 100e Chromebooks for second through fifth-grade, and Lenovo 500e Chromebooks for sixth through 12th-grade students. T-Mobile internet hotspots with unlimited data are also being distributed to households who need them.

The schedule is below:

Friday:

Carrboro Elementary School (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Ephesus Elementary School (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Estes Hills Elementary School (8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Frank Porter Graham Elementary School (8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Glenwood Elementary School (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

McDougle Elementary School (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Morris Grove Elementary School (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Rashkis Elementary School (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Scroggs Elementary School (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Seawell Elementary School (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Culbreth Middle School (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

McDougle Middle School (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Phillips Middle School (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Smith Middle School (1 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Carrboro High School (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Chapel Hill High School (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

East Chapel Hill High School (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Phoenix Academy High School (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 17:

Culbreth Middle School (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

McDougle Middle School (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Phillips Middle School (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Smith Middle School (1 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Carrboro High School (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Chapel Hill High School (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

East Chapel Hill High School (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Phoenix Academy High School (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

More headlines from CBS17.com: