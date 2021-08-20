Clinton City Schools – the last central NC holdout – implements partial mask mandate

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Education leaders with Clinton City Schools unanimously approved a partial mask mandate Friday afternoon. The district was the last holdout in central North Carolina in terms of requiring face coverings.

Students, staff, parents, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while indoors in a closed environment. Those settings include classrooms, offices, and media centers, a news release said.

However, face coverings will not be required in “transitional times” throughout the school day. The district said they’ll be recommended, but not mandated when arriving at or departing from school, moving from one classroom to another, or when in the bathroom.

Students also won’t be required to wear a mask when participating in physical activity indoors.

Sampson, Wayne, and Harnett counties also reversed course this week after initially making masks optional.