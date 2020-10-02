Coronavirus found in UNC Charlotte wastewater; residence hall to be tested Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte announced Friday that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in the university’s wastewater during a routine test.

UNCC said residents and staff at an unnamed residence hall will be required to stay in the building until they can be tested for the virus Friday afternoon. They will be required to stay in quarantine for around 24 hours until their tests results are returned.

Residents are required to stay in place except to pick up to-go meals, accept meal delivery or attend medical appointments.

Anyone who tests positive or have been in close contact with someone positive will be placed in quarantine.

The university said no residents have reported any COVID-19 related illnesses.

Only one residence hall has been affected. It has not been identified by the university to protect the identities of those living there.