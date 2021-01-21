COVID-19 cases among students, staff lead Cardinal Gibbons HS to move to remote learning for 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons High School will move to remote learning for two weeks beginning Friday, according to a notice sent to families on Thursday.

The school cited “three additional cases” with two students and an office educator testing positive for COVID-19. It wasn’t known how many cases Cardinal Gibbons has had in total. CBS 17 reported on 11 positives when Cardinal Gibbons returned to in-person classes in August.

Along with moving to remote instruction, the school said all in-person school events will be canceled beginning Friday, with the exception of the cross country state race on Friday and volleyball state championship on Saturday.

“I know that this is incredibly disappointing to all of us. Our time on campus is so precious and valuable. I am incredibly proud of our community for the care and concern that we have shown one another,” Head of School Jeff Bell wrote. “It is unfortunate that we have to stay off campus for these next two weeks, but, as always, we put the health and safety of our community first and are following the health department’s recommendations.”

Bell also said he is confident it will be safe to return to classrooms in two weeks.