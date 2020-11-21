COVID-19 cluster at Person County school triggers shift to remote learning, quarantine for some students

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A COVID-19 cluster at a Person County school means that some students will need to quarantine, and all students at the school shift to remote learning starting Monday, officials said Friday.

The cluster at Northern Middle School includes two staffers and three students, according to a news release from Person County Schools.

Parents of the students who need to quarantine have already been contacted, school officials said in the release.

“While this is not an ideal situation, we feel the need to be proactive in our efforts to prevent any spread of COVID-19 from being passed along to our staff and students,” the news release said.

Northern Middle School will move to Plan B for remote learning for all students starting Monday and continue until Friday, Dec. 4.

Teachers will be sending out virtual instruction information to their students, the news release said.

A cluster is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases in a group within 28 days.