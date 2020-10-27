COVID-19 cluster closes Person County school for in-person learning

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A COVID-19 cluster among staffers has caused an elementary school in Person County to close, officials said Monday.

Helena Elementary School will move to all remote learning starting Tuesday until Nov. 5, according to a news release from the school system.

Some students will need to quarantine because of the cluster. A cluster is defined as five or more cases.

Parents have already been contacted about which students will need to quarantine, the news release said.

Information about how to get schools breakfasts and lunches will be sent out by the school.

The school will reopen for in-person classes on Nov. 6, officials said.