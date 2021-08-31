COVID-19 in NC: 11 Wake County schools on NCDHHS list of clusters

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of K-12 schools with COVID-19 clusters across the state climbed more than 60 percent during the past week.

With the 2021-22 school year well underway for traditional schools, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had 73 schools on its list of ongoing clusters Tuesday, up from 45 a week ago.

There are 28 schools in counties covered by the CBS 17 viewing area on the NCDHHS list.

Twelve clusters are at 11 schools in Wake County, an increase of two — including a second cluster at Endeavor Charter School in Wake Forest, and a cluster of nine cases among students at Athens Drive Magnet High School.

Three of those clusters in the county involve at least 20 cases after none last week were that size.

There were 26 cases — 25 students, one staff member — at Salem Elementary School in Apex, an increase of 10 from last week.

Herbert Akins Road Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina has 20 cases, up 15 from a week ago.And the cluster at Sanderson High School in Raleigh grew to 21 cases — 16 students, five staff — a week after it was at 10 cases.

The largest cluster in the state is at Union Academy Charter School in Union County, where there are 107 cases with 94 among students.