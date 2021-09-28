COVID-19 in NC: 12 more clusters reported in K-12 schools, smallest weekly increase since academic year started

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weekly count of active COVID-19 clusters at K-12 schools across North Carolina grew by the smallest amount since the start of the academic year in mid-August.

The list of ongoing clusters released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 248 of them — an increase of 12 from last week.

While that is more than five times as many as there were Aug. 24 — when there were 45 — the pace of growth slowed down. That number had climbed by at least 28 every week since then. There were 236 clusters on last week’s report.

The slowing of the growth in school clusters comes as the numbers of new cases and patients in hospitals has started to decline after weeks of climbing due to the surge caused by the fast-spreading delta variant.

Wake County showed a total of 13 clusters at 12 schools — including two at Endeavor Charter School in Wake Forest — for the second straight week.

There were 17 clusters involving at least 20 cases — up from 11 in each of the past two weeks.