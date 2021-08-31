COVID-19 in NC: Half of new clusters taking place in K-12 schools, NCDHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials reported 114 new clusters of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks and nearly half of those were in K-12 schools.

Those schools account for 50 of those new clusters on the latest COVID-19 Clusters in North Carolina report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There also were 15 clusters among colleges and universities and 12 among child-care centers.

The 1,969 clusters reported since Spring 2020 include 27,097 cases — a number that grew by 1,013 since the previous report Aug. 16. More than 500 of those cases were in K-12 schools.

The biweekly report says cases associated with clusters in those schools “increased significantly during the month of August” and reached their highest level of the pandemic during the week of Aug. 15.

The biweekly report does not identify which specific places are facing clusters — only the total number of clusters, cases and deaths in each sector.

NCDHHS is expected to release its active cluster list among schools and daycare settings later Tuesday.