Cumberland County school board votes to start bringing students back to classroom in January

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Cumberland County Schools will begin to bring students back to the classroom in January, the school board voted on Friday.
In a 6-3 vote, the school board voted to begin Plan B – a mix of online and in-person learning – on January 7.
Students will start returning to the classroom on a staggered schedule.
The district is holding a press conference Friday afternoon where more details are expected to be released.
