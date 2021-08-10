Cumberland County school leaders vote unanimously to require masks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County school leaders Tuesday evening joined other counties in central North Carolina by voting to require masks in schools this year.

About a dozen protesters showed their displeasure at the decision, which was unanimous.

The school board approval came after hearing from parents Tuesday evening and the superintendent made a recommendation for masks.

The masks will be required for pre-K through 12th-grade students.

The school district has required masks for year-round students and staff.