Cumberland County Schools to continue online learning until March 15

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– The Cumberland County Board of Education voted to delay bringing students back into the classroom until March 15 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. announced an updated plan to begin the transition of Plan B (a blend of in-person and virtual learning) on March 15.
The transition of Plan B depends on COVID-19 metrics and other factors that the district is monitoring, the school board said.
Cumberland County students attending year-round schools will transition to Plan B on April 12, 2021.
The school board said the decision to adjust the timeline for bringing students back in the classroom was due to the “high and concerning COVID-19 metrics currently present in Cumberland County,” as well as the planned vaccine schedule.
