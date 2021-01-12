Cumberland County Schools to continue online learning until March 15

COVID-19 and schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– The Cumberland County Board of Education voted to delay bringing students back into the classroom until March 15 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the monthly meeting on Tuesday,  Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. announced an updated plan to begin the transition of Plan B (a blend of in-person and virtual learning) on March 15.

The transition of Plan B depends on COVID-19 metrics and other factors that the district is monitoring, the school board said.

Cumberland County students attending year-round schools will transition to Plan B on April 12, 2021.

The school board said the decision to adjust the timeline for bringing students back in the classroom was due to the “high and concerning COVID-19 metrics currently present in Cumberland County,” as well as the planned vaccine schedule.

