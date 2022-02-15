Cumberland County Schools to make masks optional despite county order

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Greg West was among the five members on the Cumberland County Board of Education who voted to make masking up an option for more than 50,000 students and staff.

It was a decision which could violate Cumberland County Board of Health’s order. It requires masking up indoors across the county.

“We don’t feel we are violating the Cumberland County abatement order,” West said.

West said North Carolina Senate Bill 654 gives school boards the authority to make a decision about masking or not.

“What we are hearing it a legislature trumps a county government. But we hope it doesn’t come down to that,” he said.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has declined over the last three weeks at Cumberland County Schools. There were more than 1,600 cases in mid-January.

Two weeks later, the numbers dropped significantly to 523 cases.

“Let the kids who want to or the parents that want their kids to come out of a mask come out of a mask,” West said.

In an e-mail, Cumberland County Attorney Rick Moorefield said:

“It is a violation which impacts the largest single group of unvaccinated persons in the county. If we don’t seek to enforce it in this case, we really can’t enforce it against anyone and should rescind the order.”

Cumberland County Board of Health is having a regularly scheduled virtual meeting Tuesday. Masks are still required by a federal order to be worn on all school buses.