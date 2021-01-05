Despite pausing in-person learning, Wake County to resume high school sports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Basketball is making a return to Wake County High Schools with the first games starting back up this week.

Sam Martin is on the Apex High School varsity basketball team. He will play in his first game since the pandemic began this Wednesday.

“I don’t have any concerns for myself this year, but I just don’t want to get it from playing and then spread it to other people. But I think if everyone follows the right procedures, we should be fine. It didn’t look like there was going to be a season. And now that it’s here, we have to appreciate what we got,” Martin said.

The sport will be played indoors. While Martin’s dad, Jack, said he understands that some are concerned, he feels the pros are greater than any cons.

“Their risk to the virus is not significant enough to outweigh the mental aspects and the experiences that they will have in playing this year,” he said.

Martin said the coaches are going to great lengths to keep players safe. That includes requiring face coverings, social distancing, delegating how the team travels, and limiting spectators among other things.

Still, this comes as Wake County pauses in-person learning for the next two weeks following a rise in COVID-19 cases and teachers calling out sick. Some feel students returning to the classroom full time should take priority before sports resume.

Chris Bright, whose son Ian is set to return to the Apex High football field in February, feels both are equally important.

“We continue to remind the kids like, ‘Hey, you’re not even in school right now, so this is a privilege.’ We’re thankful for the opportunity to be able to do this and it’s just a reminder, you know, give us an opportunity to follow the rules,” Bright said.

CBS 17 reached out to both the school district and the school board for comment on the decision and for more information about the future of in-person learning, but did not hear back.