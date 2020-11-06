Duke, NC Central finishing fall semester with students still on campus, but dining changes likely

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the fall semester is about to come to a close in a few weeks, there are some universities in the Triangle who were able to keep COVID-19 numbers low enough so that students could stay in their dorms and attend some in-person classes.

Duke University’s dashboard shows there have been 165 positive cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, and staff and their current positivity rate is 14 percent. Officials have told CBS 17 that robust COVID-19 testing has helped them keep cases low.

Duke senior Jamal Burns said that when he moved into the dorm in August, he wasn’t sure if he would get to stay through the end of the semester.

“I definitely was skeptical, especially because other universities were closing and they were closing quickly,” Burns said.

He said that he is required to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 through the university’s surveillance testing program.

While he said this semester has been without the normal social events, he is just glad that he was able to stay on campus.

“It isn’t a perfect situation, but it is something I think is working well,” Burns said.

As COVID-19 cases have gone up throughout North Carolina, Duke University’s dining has been advised to no longer allow in person dining. Soon students will need to go pick up their food to go.

This has come as experts have identified that eating with others is one of the primary drivers of viral spread.

“Outdoor seating will remain available with the proper social distancing standards being followed,” said Michael Schoenfeld, chief communications and government relations officer for Duke University. “The safety of the Duke community and our team members is our number one priority.”

Schoenfeld said in an email that there is no established timeline for this change as the COVID cases locally will be monitored and that will drive the operational plans for Duke Dining.

Duke senior Jake Malone said he is not happy with the decision to no longer allow dining indoors, especially since the weather is getting cooler.

“It’s a lot harder to eat on campus now efficiently,” Malone said.

Malone said this forces students to eat either outside or they have to take their food back to their dorm.

Since he lives on the other side of campus, he said it takes him 20 minutes to get there.

“When you get your food, it’s hot. But then you wait at the bus stop, you get on the bus, and then when you get back to your apartment, your fries are cold,” Malone said. “I wish there was a way to increase the seating.”

Over at North Carolina Central University, also in Durham, they have been able to keep their number of COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff to 91 this semester and their positivity rate is below 2 percent.

“Every day we’re testing students,” said Dr. Kristin Long-Witter, director of Environmental Health and Safety for NCCU.

Long-Witter said having a plan early helped the university keep the cases low.

She said they have surveillance testing in place that routinely checks students for COVID-19.

In addition, students have their temperatures taken before they enter buildings and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout campus.

Long-Witter said that as the weather gets cooler, they will be adding additional indoor seating options.

“We have several other areas that we have transitioned into being indoors, not necessarily in the dining hall, but other places where we can space people out,” she said.

But she added they have several dining options available on campus for takeout. Students can also elect to take out food from the main dining hall as well, which has been an option in place since before the COVID-19 pandemic.