Duke University identifies COVID-19 cluster at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University reported a COVID-19 cluster at an apartment complex on Monday.

Five students living at the Berkshire Ninth Street apartment complex are in isolation. Contact tracers are working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with them and will notify affected people, a news release said.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more related cases that are determined to be in close proximity of time and location.

Duke officials notified the Durham County Health Department.

According to data last updated on Jan. 17, Duke had active COVID-19 cases among 55 students and 35 faculty and staff members. In total, 21,542 tests had been administered with 76 coming back positive — a positivity rate of 0.35 percent.

“All members of the Duke community should continue to wear a mask, remain six feet from others, and wash hands regularly to ensure your safety and the safety of others around you,” the release said.