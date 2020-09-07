Duke University returns 6 positive COVID-19 tests of 6,800+ administered

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Six students are in isolation after the latest round of COVID-19 testing at Duke University, according to information released Monday.

From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, Duke administered 6,840 tests to students, faculty, and staff. All but about 400 of those tests were given to people who were asymptomatic. Of those 6,251 tests given to people with no symptoms, two students came back positive for coronavirus: one on-campus and one off-campus, the University said.

Four students who live off campus all reported symptoms. They tested positive and are in isolation, as well.

Eight students and five staff and faculty who had previously been in isolation have been cleared to return to normal activities, the release said.

Since Aug. 2, Duke has administered 23,880 tests to students, faculty, and staff. There have been 52 positive results, and 44 of those have since been cleared to return to normal activity.

Duke said it is continuing to expand its pooled surveillance testing program. In the week ending Sept. 4, 6,434 tests were administered through the program. That number is expected to increase to 10,000 tests per week.

