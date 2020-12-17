Durham Public Schools students guaranteed an A for some high school final exams

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools high school students will receive an A for final exams in some classes, the board of education voted.

End-of-course exams for English II, Biology, Math 1, Math 3, and Career-Technical Education post-assessments will be graded on a 90-100 grade scale, the school district said. Those exams are required by state and federal governments as a condition for funding.

DPS was given authority by the State Board of Education to make the change. The state is requiring students to take the exams in person.

The decision was made “to give students and families more confidence that delaying the state-mandated exams will not adversely affect their final exam grade,” DPS said.

While the exam will be graded on a 90-100 scale and count for 20 percent of the student’s final grade, DPS said that:

The student’s actual performance on the state-mandated final exams will still be reported on the student’s transcript and shared with colleges, universities, and others receiving transcripts.

Students’ actual performance on the state-mandated final exams will also be part of the School Performance Grade calculations made by the state unless the state determines otherwise.

Students who do not take these state-mandated exams will receive an Incomplete for the course.

The adjusted scale only affects state assessments — not teacher-made final exams.

Finally, DPS said it is taking precautions to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any students who may need to postpone their test should contact their teacher.