Durham Public Schools to continue all-remote learning through end of school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools will stick with remote learning through the end of the school year, the district announced Thursday.

The decision to remain in Plan C was made during a special meeting on Thursday. The board of education voted unanimously.

“Our board’s decision will allow our students to stay with their current teachers for the duration of the school year,” Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said in a news release. “We will be able to keep our students and staff safe while ensuring continuity of learning. We will keep improving online learning, and we will come back to the board next month with proposals to provide safe, voluntary opportunities for English language learners and students in self-contained classrooms.”

The school board met in November and voted 4-3 on a plan that would have seen elementary school students return to classrooms, but committed to revisiting the plan on Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

The district said it will continue to monitor the data regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and “will provide supportive services to families and staff through the remainder of the school year.”