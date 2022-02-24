DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham school leaders on Thursday voted unanimously to extend the district’s mask mandate.

The decision came as most other school systems in central North Carolina have either already lifted their face covering mandates or have set a timeline for doing so. Chatham County was the latest after deciding Thursday to make masks optional effective March 7.

Wake County schools decided earlier in the week to make masks optional beginning March 7.

Dozens of Durham educators and supporters rallied outside of the school board meeting Thursday. They wanted leaders to do more to keep them safe and advocated for raises, among other requests.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill, the “Free the Smiles” Act, that would end school mask mandates by giving parents the ability to opt their children out of them.

Cooper, however, recently recommended lifting masking requirements.