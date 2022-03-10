DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham school leaders on Thursday voted unanimously to maintain the district’s indoor mask mandate, but will relax protocols when outside, a news release said.

Students and staff will not be required to wear a mask when outdoors at recess or eating lunch, for example.

On buses and inside, all will still be required to wear masks, Durham Public Schools said.

Guidance for athletics will allow for up to 75 percent capacity in outdoor stands for high schools. For middle schools, up to 150 spectators will be allowed, DPS said.