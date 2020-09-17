ECU announces fall commencement ceremony will be virtual

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 4 will be a virtual event.

The decision was made based on current federal and UNC System guidelines regarding the evolving nature of COVID-19.

The university is working to develop a plan to recognize all of the Class of 2020 graduates, possibly in May.

More details will be shared with graduates as those plans are finalized.

The ECU commencement website will be updated with the latest information.

“We know you are disappointed. We are, too. Faculty and staff enjoy seeing graduates taking photos and celebrating with their families,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson. “We know commencement weekend is important and you have had it marked on your calendar for a long time, but your education from ECU is more than just one day. We are incredibly proud of you and your academic accomplishments and realize this is an important milestone for you and your families.”

