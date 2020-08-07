ECU confirms 8 students, 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University confirmed that eight students and three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
ECU is working with local health department officials to ensure notifications are made quickly to those who may have come in contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 so they can be directed as to their next steps.
