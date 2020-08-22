ECU identifies 6 additional COVID-19 clusters in sorority house, dorms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with East Carolina University have identified additional COVID-19 clusters in five residence halls and one sorority house.

According to university officials there are five cases related to Garret Hall; five case in Fletcher Hall; six positives in Fleming Hall; seven case in Tyler Hall; 10 case in Greene Hall; and five positives associated with an organization, Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

This comes after a cluster of positive cases in Clement and Gateway Residence Halls were reported earlier this week.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location.

“Location” is defined as a single residence hall or dwelling.

The people in the clusters have been identified.

The Pitt County Health Department is working closely with ECU to conduct contact tracing.

