ECU reports COVID-19 clusters in 10 of 15 residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University is dealing with COVID-19 clusters in 10 of its 15 on-campus dorms, a news release said Friday.

A cluster is defined by the state Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases within a 14-day period in a single location, like a residence hall. The cases also must have a plausible epidemiological link, NCDHHS said.

On Friday, clusters were reported in:

Scott Residence Hall (10 cases)

Legacy Residence Hall (5 cases)

Tyler Residence Hall (6 cases)

Jones Residence Hall (6 cases)

Fletcher Residence Hall (8 cases)

Greene Residence Hall (6 cases)

White Residence Hall (9 cases)

Umstead Residence Hall (7 cases)

Garrett Residence Hall had six cases and Clement Residence Hall had five earlier in the week.

ECU said it is working with its partners at the Pitt County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.