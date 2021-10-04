Fayetteville school moving classes online for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County elementary school will move classes online until Oct. 15 because of multiple COVID-19 cases, the district said Monday.

Sunnyside Elementary School will begin virtual learning on Tuesday. Face-to-face classes are scheduled to resume on Oct. 18, a news release said.

Cumberland County Schools will contact families of exposed students with guidelines for quarantining. Parents are asked to monitor their children’s health.

The district encouraged parents, students, staff, and teachers to follow mask mandates on and off campus and stay home if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. It also said everyone over the age of 12 should get vaccinated against the virus “as quickly as possible.”

More information about COVID-19 cases within Cumberland County Schools can be found on the district’s dashboard.

