Fuquay-Varina elementary school dealing with at least 20 COVID-19 cases in past 2 weeks

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina elementary school is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in which at least 20 students have tested positive in the past two weeks, according to data from the school district.

Herbert Akins Road Elementary School first reported the string of positive cases on July 27. A student who had last been on campus on July 23 contracted the virus.

That case was labeled as being part of a cluster, as were five more that were confirmed between July 28 and Aug. 2.

In all, 10 of the 20 confirmed positives were labeled as being part of a cluster, according to the data from Wake County Public Schools System.

There were four more tests awaiting results.