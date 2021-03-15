Harnett County schools heading back to classrooms 5 days a week, but social distancing isn’t guaranteed

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – All Harnett County schools will return to in-person instruction five days a week by April 19, an announcement from the district said Monday.

Social distancing will be attempted, but can’t be guaranteed in schools, the announcement said.

Families who would prefer to are allowed to keep their students in all-remote learning.

Middle school students will return to the five-day in-person schedule beginning on April 13. High school students will follow on April 19. Elementary schoolers will continue to transition to this schedule on March 22, the district said.