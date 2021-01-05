Harnett County Schools superintendent wants COVID-19 vaccinations for educators ‘immediately’

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The superintendent of Harnett County Schools is calling for COVID-19 vaccinations to be available for educators to help students get back to in-person learning.

The comments from Superintendent Aaron Fleming come a day after the Harnett County School Board agreed Monday night students would return on Jan. 19 for in-person learning four days a week.

“There is little debate that Harnett County’s students need to be back into our schools on a full-time basis. Each day that passes, learning gaps are widening. The typical summer learning loss is minimal compared to what we will see by the time this pandemic is over,” Fleming said.

The superintendent said educators need to have access to COVID-19 vaccinations “immediately” to help with lost instructional time.

The CDC considers educators “essential frontline workers,” putting them in Phase 1b of North Carolina’s vaccination plan.

North Carolina is currently amid Phase 1a of its vaccination plan, which focuses on health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 key metrics have skyrocketed during the holidays with daily records being set and broken consistently with new daily cases, hospitalizations and daily percent positive rate.

“The increasing positivity rate and decreasing number of ICU beds locally and regionally do not statistically affect our students,” Fleming said. “Still, these numbers impact the lives of parents, grandparents, loved ones, older adults, and our staff members. The closing of schools for in-person attendance is to protect our adults and vulnerable populations that are most at risk of contracting this virus.”

Fleming said “educators and those who support learning” must be vaccinated now or next in line after healthcare and public safety workers.

“I appreciate the work being done by our state leaders as it pertains to vaccinations, but I believe the pace should increase to reopen our schools’ doors,” Fleming said.

The superintendent said Harnett County Schools will not require staff members to be vaccinated.

“Remote learning is not a new normal. It is merely a tool that we use when needed. Let’s ensure that going back-to-school doesn’t become old school.”