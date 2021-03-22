Harnett County schools to have COVID-19 testing in all 28 locations

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Elementary school students are back in the classroom five days a week in Harnett County.

This year the district added another tool to help cut down on COVID-19 in classrooms.

The district will provide coronavirus testing at all of its 28 locations. The district joined the North Carolina Department of Public Health’s pilot program that equipped schools with COVID-19 tests.

“Being a part of the pilot program with the state of North Carolina has done nothing but help us defeat COVID the best way we could so that we can get students back in school,” said Jermaine White, assistant superintendent of student support services for Harnett County.

The district started out testing staff and their families. Now they’re ready for students.

“We would test children who are exhibiting any signs and symptoms of COVID to see if they were positive,” explained Harnett County lead nurse Janet Johnson. “Of course, if they are positive they are going to go straight to an isolation area and if they are negative we would have to send them home for a confirmatory PCR test.”

Students must sign a consent form to participate in the testing

Johnson said participation has been low.

“I haven’t been that impressed with the student consent form. It’s been very low, but we haven’t been in school really five days. So, I’m hoping that some of the parents will embrace this wholeheartedly moving forward,” Johnson said.

White said they’re planning outreach to connect with parents.

“What we will do at the school district to just mitigate the anxiety and the stress of the testing process itself is that we have some information sessions that our student health services and our staff will be able to do hopefully before the school year is out,” he said.

As the district looks to the future they’re already working on ways to utilize testing in the fall with athletics.

“We want to start ordering additional testing so we can maybe test pre-events 48 hours out, say for a football game. A lot of kids are asymptomatic. So, we will be able to screen them before they participate in a group gathering, ” Johnson explained.

Johnson and White said one of the challenges with launching the testing program was the reporting portal. The problems have now been worked out and the district directly links its testing results back to the department of health and human services and the Harnett County Health Department.

So far, Harnett County Schools has administered 261 tests since the start of the program.