Harnett County students to return to classrooms on Jan. 19

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County school leaders decided Monday when students will return to classrooms for in-person learning.
During a regular meeting, the Harnett County Board of Education agreed that students would return on Jan. 19 for in-person learning four days a week.
Wednesdays will continue to be a remote learning day for all students.
School leaders also announced kindergarten through 5th graders will continue in-person learning four days a week.
Middle and high school students will continue on an A/B schedule. Pre-K children will continue five-day face-to-face instruction schedule.
Students choosing an all-remote learning option may continue to do so, school officials said.
