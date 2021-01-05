Harnett County students to return to classrooms on Jan. 19

Loretta Johnson wears a mask, checks temperatures and greets her students with hand sanitizer before they even walk into her home (KXAN Photo)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County school leaders decided Monday when students will return to classrooms for in-person learning.

During a regular meeting, the Harnett County Board of Education agreed that students would return on Jan. 19 for in-person learning four days a week.

Wednesdays will continue to be a remote learning day for all students.

School leaders also announced kindergarten through 5th graders will continue in-person learning four days a week.

Middle and high school students will continue on an A/B schedule. Pre-K children will continue five-day face-to-face instruction schedule.

Students choosing an all-remote learning option may continue to do so, school officials said.