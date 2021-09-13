Harnett County votes to make masks optional as 1,400+ students, staff quarantined due to COVID-19

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County Schools will adopt an optional mask policy beginning next month. The motion passed on a 3-2 vote during Monday’s school board meeting.

The decision came as Harnett County has experienced more than 220 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,400 students and staff are in quarantine.

The district had originally opted to make masks optional in August, but then reversed course and approved a mask mandate. The board voted 3-2 in that decision.

Masks were a hot-button issue around central North Carolina on Monday. Moore County canceled its school board meeting in which it planned to revisit its mask mandate. Orange County was considering suspending some sports temporarily due to the virus.