Have questions about schools reopening in NC? There’s a town hall Thursday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Local school districts across central North Carolina hve been making back-to-school decisions over the last couple of weeks with many choosing to begin the year remotely.
The North Carolina Parent Teacher Association (NCPTA) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) are teaming up to host a virtual town hall that will address the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town halls will contain relevant information related to the COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina, safety precautions necessary to make sure school reopenings are successful, and more.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and will feature the following panelists:
- Dr. Kenya McNeal-Trice, UNC Health
- Susan Gale Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary
- Dr. Betsey Tilson, NCDHHS State Health Director
- Rebecca Planchard, NCDHHS Senior Policy Advisor
