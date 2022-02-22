RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County school leaders joined several other districts by voting to end mask mandates Tuesday evening.

In a vote around 6:40 p.m., the Hoke County Board of Education voted unanimously to end the mask mandate Thursday.

Masks will become optional for all students and staff in all buildings.

However, masks will still need to be worn on school transportation.

Masks will not be required when students are outdoors or at athletic events and extracurricular activities.

However, students who attend Sandhills Community College campuses will still be required to wear masks according to that system’s guidance.

Wake County school leaders also voted Tuesday evening to make masks optional, starting on March 7.