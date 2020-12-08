Hoke, Granville, Harnett schools changing up in-person instruction plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke, Granville, and Harnett County school systems all announced on Tuesday that they will be making changes to how their students attend classes.

The school systems in Hoke and Granville counties will both be moving to Plan C remote learning, according to district officials.

According to a Facebook post, Hoke County Schools said the decision was made, “Due to the increase of community transmissions of COVID and to keep our school family safe…”

All district students will go fully remote beginning on Thursday and extending through at least Jan. 8, 2021.

“Additional information regarding our next steps after January 8th will be made in consultation with our local health department and utilizing CDC guidelines and data from our local and state metrics,” the district wrote.

In Granville County, the decision to go remote was made – unanimously – at a board of education meeting on Monday night, according to a statement the district tweeted out on Tuesday.

The shift to all remote learning will take effect on Dec. 16 and last through at least Jan. 25, 2020, at which point the district could shift back to the hybrid in-person/remote instruction Plan B, according to the district.

“We have been closely monitoring the metrics that impact our ability to provide in-person learning to our students. The recent trends have made it increasingly difficult to do so in a safe and effective manner,” Granville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alisa McLean said in the press release.

The release states that the board of education “will review updated metrics…on Monday, January 11, 2021.”

Up until that point, “all students will be served remotely, with the exception of traditional calendar high school students, who are required to take NC standardized final exams in person on December 16-22 … These high school students are required to take their exams in person.”

In Harnett County, elementary schools will reopen under Plan B beginning on Dec. 14. That will allow “schools to reopen with four-day in-person instruction as one group,” the district said. All students will be remote on Wednesdays.

For full details on Harnett County’s plan for K-12 students, click here.

These decisions come on the heels of Wayne County’s decision Monday night to return elementary students to entirely face-to-face learning on Jan. 11, 2021. The plan was approved 5-2 by the county’s school board.

School districts across the state are having to make decisions as the first semester wraps up just as COVID-19 metrics across the state continue to get worse.

Not only are school districts having to balance the threat of the virus to their students, faculty, and staff, but also with the knowledge that average statewide attendance for virtual learning is 81 percent, meaning that nearly 20 percent of students are not even attending classes.