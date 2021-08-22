How and when will central NC schools notify parents about COVID-19 cases?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Health officials are reporting more COVID-19 cases in children and with a return to school, we’re asking school leaders how and when they’ll let parents know about possible outbreaks at their child’s school.

Durham Public Schools says families can expect a robocall whenever a COVID-19 case pops up.

“I think that the level of concern about delta (variant) is driving us to communicate more widely about these cases,” said Chip Sudderth, Durham Public School’s chief communications officer.

Durham will also notify immediate close contacts and all staff members.

Wake County Public School System says it will notify close contacts within one to two days of that reported case to let them know about the need to quarantine.

Johnston County says it will also notify close contacts. Most districts also have dashboards where parents can keep up with cases.

With more children coming down with COVID-19 cases, Sudderth says parents are really taking this seriously.

“Parents are telling us they want to know. They just simply want to know what’s happening in their school,” Sudderth said.